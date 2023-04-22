RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you offered a little love to the Earth lately? Saturday, April 22 is Earth Day, and the perfect opportunity to get outside and give some tender loving care to the environment.

Whether you want to clean up your neighborhood, learn something new about local plants or do yoga among flowers, Richmond offers plenty of opportunities to celebrate the planet we call home.

Earth Day Celebration

Where: Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 West Broad Street

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Price: $10 – $16

What: The museum will offer labs, demonstrations, hands-on activities, film showings and guest exhibits about recycling, rain gardens, native plants, pollution, pollination and energy. There will also be food trucks available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Community Day at Lewis Ginter

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Free

What: Enjoy free admission to the garden and celebrate a day dedicated to the healing power of nature. There will be a yoga class, musical performances, food trucks and entry to the popular Butterflies LIVE! show.

The Great Big Earth Day Clean Up

Where: Sites throughout Richmond

When: 9:45 a.m. to 11: 45 p.m.

What: Looking to get your hands dirty? RVA Clean City Sweep is looking for volunteers at 20 cleanup sites throughout the city, including George Wythe High School, the Bigg Road Community Garden and the Swansboro and Broad Rock neighborhoods. After you roll up your sleeves, you can hang out for a free community cookout

RVA Earth Day Festival

Where: Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Road

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Free

What: Listen to live music, eat local food and watch free family-friendly demonstrations. Bring you own shirt or tote to get a screen print of an exclusive Earth Day design. Vendors from Studio Two Three and RVA Big Market will also be on site.