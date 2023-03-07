RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ah, spring. The growing season brings plenty of things — rain, seasonal allergies and in Richmond, lots of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and try something new. Whether you’re into gardening, food or pop culture, there is something for everyone this season. Here’s just a taste of what Central Virginia has to offer this spring:

Citizen Science FrogWatch Workshop

When: Tuesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 9, both sessions from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Robins Nature Center, 2201 Shields Lake Drive, Richmond

Price: Free

What: Become an amateur herpetologist — that’s someone who studies frogs and other amphibians! — by joining this training workshop for FrogWatch USA. FrogWatch is a national frog and toad monitoring program that collects data on local species across the country. These sessions are designed for high school age youth and adults.

Class: Creating a Backyard Wildlife Habitat

When: Every day starting Wednesday, March 8 to Wednesday, March 22, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond

Price: Registration is $115 for members and $135 for non-members

What: Spring is the perfect time to take your garden to the next level, and Lewis Ginter is offering a two week long class for you to do just that. Learn how to add native trees, shrubs, grasses and other plants into your garden or backyard, as well as how to identify invasive species on your property.

Jeni’s Ice Cream opens in Carytown

When: Thursday, March 9, starting at noon

Where: Carytown Exchange, 3500 W. Cary Street, #C150

Price: Free scoops starting at 7 p.m.

What: Warm weather means it’s time to enjoy some cold treats. Jeni’s, an Ohio-based ice cream chain is best known for its popular flavors like Brambleberry Crisp and Gooey Butter Cake, is opening a new location in downtown Richmond. They’ll even be giving out free scoops on opening day!

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

When: Thursday, March 9, doors open at 6 p.m. and the first film showing is 7 p.m.

Where: Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 West Broad Street

Price: Regular Admission $30; At the door $35; College Student $15

What: Get inspired by the beauty of nature — while also getting inside for a bit. This film festival will screen an array of short films centering on nature, wildlife, agricultural, indigenous cultures, environmental activism and much more.

Roses at Hollywood Cemetery

When: Thursday, March 9, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Wilton House Museum, 215 S. Wilton Road, Richmond

Price: $10

What: Learn a bit about Richmond history while also sharpening your gardening skills with a lecture from heritage rose expert Connie Hilker at the historic Hollywood Cemetery. The lecture will offer an introduction to the cemetery and the care and maintenance of its historic roses.

Byrd Theatre’s Environmental Film Festival

When: Friday, March 10 through Monday, March 13

Where: The Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary Street, Richmond

Price: Free

What: March is a great month for film lovers in Richmond, especially if you love films about nature. The Byrd Theatre will be hosting their annual free Environmental Film Festival with movies showcases on environmental issues important to Virginia and the Richmond community.

Toddler Time: Down on the Farm

When: Monday, March 13, Monday, March 20 and Monday, March 27, all sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Maymont, 1001 Spottswood Road in Richmond

Price: $5 to $15. Maymont members receive a discount

What: Littles ones will have the chance to explore (while guided!) and meet the animals at Maymont, as well as enjoy a story time and a craft and a guided exploration.

Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing

When: Saturday, March 18, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Intermission Beer Company, 10089 Brook Road, Unit A, Glen Allen

Price: $17.50 for five beers and five cookies

What: Spring is officially Girl Scout Cookie season, and now you can pair a sweet treat with local brews from the Intermission Beer Company. No pre-registration needed, but you can request your favorite cookies for pairings ahead of the event. Or, just show up and get a taste of the pre-selected cookie pairings. If five cookies isn’t quite enough, you can support local Girl Scout Troops and boxes order cookies at the event, too.

Tour: Women in the Wickham House

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Where: The Valentine, 1015 E. Clay Street, Richmond

Price: Free

What: March is Women’s History Month, so learn a bit about some women from Richmond’s past with a 45-minute guided tour through the Valentine’s Wickham House. The tour will walk visitors through the stories of the women who lived and worked in the house through the 19th and 20th century.

Alice in Wonderland at the Dominion Energy Center

When: Friday, March 24, 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Price: $29

What: Go down the rabbit hole like you never have before with this family-friendly performance from SOUL Aerial & Performing Arts Center. Follow Alice through Wonderland and meet familiar the Mad Hatter, March Hare, the Jabberwocky, and the Red Queen, now in an aerial cirque production.

Richmond’s GalaxyCon

When: All day Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26

Where: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third Street, Richmond

Price: Single day tickets start at $40

What: Don your best costume and get ready for a full weekend of pop culture fun! GalaxyCon Richmond is described as “a 3-Day festival of fandom,” complete with a chance to meet celebrities, artists, writers and actors and attend panels on everything from art to voice acting to cosplay.

Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party

When: Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond

Price: Free to attend, race registration prices start at $45

What: Get out and run for a good cause, and bring your pup with you for Richmond SPCA’s 21st Annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party. There will be a “people-only” 5K to start off the event, followed by the Little Paws Fun Run for kids ages 4 to 10, and then the one-mile Dog Jog. The Block Party kicks off at noon with live music and performances. There will also be a virtual option for anyone that wants to join in from their own neighborhood.