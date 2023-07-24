Photos taken during a visit to Chesterfield Berry Farm during pick-your-own sunflowers season. (Photo: Annie Gallo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is home to many local farms, and several of those farms offer what they call “pick-your-own” services — meaning you can browse the farm and pick out the flowers or crops you like best.

Many of these farms operate seasonally, meaning there’s something different to find every time you visit.

From sunflowers to strawberries, here’s a list of farms in Central Virginia where you can pick exactly what you want.

Agriberry Farm, Hanover County

Strawberries, blueberries, red, black and royalty raspberries, blackberries and kiwi berries — beginning as early as April and going as late as October, depending on the specific variety of berry

6289 River Rd in Hanover, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s website

The Strawberry Patch at Quail Hill Orchard, Hanover County

Strawberries, typically between May and early July

10543 Gould Hill Rd in Hanover, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook

Windy Knoll Farm, Hanover County

Sunflowers, typically between May and July

10094 Windy Knoll Dr in Mechanicsville, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s website

Chesterfield Berry Farm, Chesterfield County

Sunflowers, beginning in late July

26002 Pear Orchard Rd in Moseley, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s website

Photos taken during a visit to Chesterfield Berry Farm during pick-your-own sunflowers season. (Photo: Annie Gallo)

Liberty Mills Farm, Orange County

Zinnias, gladiolus, echinacea, cosmos, lisianthus, dahlias, lavender, snapdragons, comphrena, rudbeckia, blue ageratum, sunflowers and more — available between June and October

9166 Liberty Mills Rd in Somerset, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s website

The Market at Grelen, Orange County

Blueberries, blackberries and black raspberries — beginning in June and ending in early August, depending on the specific variety of berry

112 E. Main Street in Orange, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s website

Windsor Lavender Farm, Amelia County

Lavender, typically between June and July

3110 Burton Rd in Amelia Court House, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s website

The Perfect Picks Flower Farm, Prince George County

Zinnias, cosmos, daisies, celosia, sunflowers and mixed wildflowers — peak season is mid-June through July

11201 Merchants Hope Rd in Hopewell, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s website

Newcastle Bee and Berry Farm, Goochland County

Blackberries, blueberries and raspberries, typically during the summer months around July

4900 Broad Street Rd in Louisa, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook

Miller Farms Market, Spotsylvania County

Sunflowers, typically beginning during the summer months

12101 Orange Plank Rd in Locust Grove, Va.

For more information, visit the farm’s website

Swift Creek Berry Farm and Greenhouse, Chesterfield County