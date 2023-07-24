RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is home to many local farms, and several of those farms offer what they call “pick-your-own” services — meaning you can browse the farm and pick out the flowers or crops you like best.
Many of these farms operate seasonally, meaning there’s something different to find every time you visit.
From sunflowers to strawberries, here’s a list of farms in Central Virginia where you can pick exactly what you want.
Agriberry Farm, Hanover County
- Strawberries, blueberries, red, black and royalty raspberries, blackberries and kiwi berries — beginning as early as April and going as late as October, depending on the specific variety of berry
- 6289 River Rd in Hanover, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website
The Strawberry Patch at Quail Hill Orchard, Hanover County
- Strawberries, typically between May and early July
- 10543 Gould Hill Rd in Hanover, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook
Windy Knoll Farm, Hanover County
- Sunflowers, typically between May and July
- 10094 Windy Knoll Dr in Mechanicsville, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website
Chesterfield Berry Farm, Chesterfield County
- Sunflowers, beginning in late July
- 26002 Pear Orchard Rd in Moseley, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website
Liberty Mills Farm, Orange County
- Zinnias, gladiolus, echinacea, cosmos, lisianthus, dahlias, lavender, snapdragons, comphrena, rudbeckia, blue ageratum, sunflowers and more — available between June and October
- 9166 Liberty Mills Rd in Somerset, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website
The Market at Grelen, Orange County
- Blueberries, blackberries and black raspberries — beginning in June and ending in early August, depending on the specific variety of berry
- 112 E. Main Street in Orange, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website
Windsor Lavender Farm, Amelia County
- Lavender, typically between June and July
- 3110 Burton Rd in Amelia Court House, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website
The Perfect Picks Flower Farm, Prince George County
- Zinnias, cosmos, daisies, celosia, sunflowers and mixed wildflowers — peak season is mid-June through July
- 11201 Merchants Hope Rd in Hopewell, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website
Newcastle Bee and Berry Farm, Goochland County
- Blackberries, blueberries and raspberries, typically during the summer months around July
- 4900 Broad Street Rd in Louisa, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook
Miller Farms Market, Spotsylvania County
- Sunflowers, typically beginning during the summer months
- 12101 Orange Plank Rd in Locust Grove, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website
Swift Creek Berry Farm and Greenhouse, Chesterfield County
- Blueberries, typically during the summer months around July
- 17210 or 16716 Genito Rd in Moseley, Va.
- For more information, visit the farm’s website