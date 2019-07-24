LISTEN: The ‘Great 8’ playlist

Richmond, Va (WRIC) — As 8News plans to roll out stories about the artists and venues that have helped shape RVA’s growing music scene, we asked some of the 8News personalities you love to watch to list the 8 songs that are musts on any of their playlists.

Take a look at their selections, and then listen to the ‘Great 8’ playlist on Spotify (linked below).

Juan Conde

“1901” – Phoenix

“It’s a shame” – Spinners

“El dia de Mi Suerte” – Willie Colon

“More, more, more” – Andrea True Connection

“So many stars” – Sergio Mendes

“New kid in town” – The Eagles

“London Calling” – the Clash

“Claire de Lune” – Debussy

Constance Jones

“Look up Child” – Lauren Daigle

“Hills and Valleys” – Tauren Wells

“Jesus Freak” – DC Talk

“Just wanna say” – Isarael Houghton

“Fortunate” – Maxwell

“This Woman’s Work” – Maxwell

“Formation” – Beyonce

“Back then” – Mike Jones

Amy Simpson

“September” – Earth, Wind, & Fire

“Crazy little thing called love” – Queen

“Born This Way” – Lady Gaga

“I wanna dance with somebody” – Whitney Houston

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Runnin’ outta Moonlight” – Randy Houser

“Promises” – Calvin Harris & Sam Smith

“Bailando” – Enrique Iglesias

Katie Dupree

“Bad to the Bone” – George Thorogood & The Destroyers

“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

“Shut up and Dance” – Walk the Moon

“Mess is Mine” – Vance Joy

“Cannonball” – Damien Rice

“Fireball” – Pitbull

“Man in the Mirror” – Michael Jackson

“Love The One You’re With” – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Morgan Dean

“What A Fool Believes” – Doobie Brothers

“Don’t Stop Til’ You Get Enough” – Michael Jackson

“Thunderstruck” – AC/DC

“Where The Street Have No Name” – U2

“Shut Up and Drive” – Rihanna

“Old Alabama” – Brad Paisley

“Ride like the wind” or “Sailing” – Christopher Cross

“Enter Sandman” – Metallica

John Bernier

“My Woman from Tokyo” – Deep Purple

“This Time” – Bryan Adams

“Summer of ’69” – Bryan Adams

“Rock n Roll” – Boston

“Something about you” – Boston

“Thunderstruck” – AC/DC

“Would I lie to You” – Annie Lennox/ Eurythmics

“Back in the USSR” – Beatles

Matt DiNardo

“Echoes” – Pink Floyd

“Renegade” – Styx

“House of the Rising Sun” – Animals

“LA Women” – Doors

“Piece of my Heart” – Janis Joplin

“Woodstock” – Cosby, Stills & Nash

“Owner of a Lovely Heart” – YES

“Midnight Rider” – Allman Brothers

Michelle Morgan

“Middle Child” – J. Cole

“Press” – Cardi B

“Fast Wine” – Machel Montano

“I’m Every Woman” – Whitney Houston

“Rockstar” – Post Malone

“No Scrubs” – TLC

“One More Chance” – Notorious B.I.G.

“Sorry” – Beyonce

Travis Michels

“Free Fallin” –Tom Petty

“Laundry Room” – The Avett Brothers

“Kansas City” – The New Basement Tapes

“Shotgun” – George Ezra

“That’s All I Need” – Dirty Heads

“Thriller” – Michael Jackson

“Ghosts ‘n Stuff”– Deadmau5, Rob Swire

“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton

Kerri O’Brien

“Welcome to the Jungle” – Guns N Roses

“Paradise City” – Guns N Roses

“Sweet Caroline”– Neil Diamond

“Forever in Blue Jeans” – Neil Diamond

“Don’t Stop Believin” – Journey

“All about the Benjamins” – Puff Daddy & The Family

“Hypnotize”– Notorious B.I.G

“Don’t stop me now” – Queen

Sierra Fox

“1,2 Step” – Ciara

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

“Corazon Sin Cara” – Prince Royce

“Hotline Bling (Bachata Remix)” – MaximoMusic, Talento Havana

“Work” – Fifth Harmony

“Meant to Be” – Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha

“House Party” – Sam Hunt

Alex Thorson

“Something’s got a hold on me” – Etta James

“I’d rather go blind” – Etta James

“Three little birds” – Bob Marley and the Wailers

“Valerie” – Amy Winehouse

“We Find Love” – Daniel Caesar

No One” – Alicia Keys

“Come Together – the Beatles

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen

Basil John

“Everything” – Michael Buble

“Stand Up” – Ludacris

“Sunday Morning” – Maroon 5

“A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carlton

“Mic Drop (Steve Aoke Remix)” – BTS

“Leave (Get Out)” – JoJo

“Surrender” – Cash Cash

“Dus Buhane Karke Le Gaye Dil” – K.K. Shaan

Nick Conigliaro

“If It Isn’t Love” – New Edition

“My Prerogative” – Bobby Brown

“Carry On My Wayward Son” – Kansas

“Stay With You” – John Legend

“Poison” – Bell Biv DeVoe

“Big Poppa” – Notorious B.I.G

“All Eyez on Me” – 2Pac

“Awwsome” – Shy Glizzy

Sara McCloskey

“Time of YourLife” – Green Day

“Roxanne” – The Police

“Steady, As She Goes” – The Raconteurs “Ah, Mary” –Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen

“Lose Yourself” – Eminem

“Home” – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zones

“I Wanna Get Better” – The Bleachers

Talya Cunningham

“Frequency” – Jhene Aiko

Sparks Will Fly” – J. Cole

“Say Goodbye” – Chris Brown

“Indigo” – Chris Brown

“Nights Like This” – Kehlani

“We Found Love” – Rihanna

“Redemption” – Drake

“Take Care of Me” – Drake

Natalie Kalibat

“Thunderstruck” – AC/DC

“Sit Next to Me” – Foster the People

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown

“Call you Mine”– Chainsmokers

“Look what God gave her” – Thomas Rhett

“Good Girl” – Dustin Lynch

“Love on Top” – Beyonce

“SIxteen” – Ellie Goulding

Kirk Nawrotzky

“Prayin’ for Daylight” – Rascal Flatts

Make a Little” – Midland

“It’s Tricky” – Run DMC

“Teenage Dirtbag” – Wheatus

“Otherside” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Mockingbird” – Eminem

“The Kids are Alright” – The Offspring

“Sober” – Childish Gambino

