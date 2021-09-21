Live music, food vendors, marketplace coming to Jackson Ward for annual festival

Artist performs at the 2nd Street Festival in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo provided by Sharon Bassard)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Venture Richmond and many local businesses are getting ready for the 33rd annual 2nd Street Festival.

The festival runs from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3 and celebrates the culture and history of the Jackson Ward neighborhood. The neighborhood was once known as “the Harlem of the South,” and 2nd Street was considered a hub for the community.

The neighborhood and 2nd Street still boasts local restaurants, businesses and art studios.

The festival brings even more food vendors, shopping opportunities and artists to 2nd Street. The Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club will also be featured at the event.

Musical performances will vary from jazz, reggae, gospel and more. Saturday’s headliner Plunky & Oneness blends a variety of stylings including Afro-centric jazz, funk, R&B, house music, and go-go.

For anyone interested in history, there will be free hour-long walking towers.

“We’re really excited to be back in the Jackson Ward neighborhood,” said Sharon Bassard, Booking and Festival Manager at Venture Richmond. “This year’s lineup features Richmond favorites and up-and-coming artists. From Jazz to Reggae and Gospel to R&B, you’ll be able to find a stage over the weekend with your favorite music – all for free!”

Festival goers are encouraged to get their vaccine, wear a mask and practice social distancing.