RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, get your fix of live music, vendors, food and more at the 2nd Annual Richmond Animal League (RAL) Block Party, benefiting animals in need throughout Central Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event takes place Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30, is free to the public, and is dog friendly, of course, with a $2 suggested donation.

The block party will feature live music by Shawn & Terrance, food by Jiji Frozen Custard, Boka Taco Truck, and Timber Pizza Co., as well as a live appearance by The Richmond Flying Squirrel mascot himself, Nutzy.

Saturday is also the final day to enter your pet in the RAL Calendar Contest, for a chance to be featured in RAL’s 2023 calendar. Final votes will be tallied, and winners will be announced Saturday at 7:30 p.m. You can also enter your pet in the running online here.

More information about Richmond Animal League can be found at www.ral.org.