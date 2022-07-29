RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Tuesday, The White House launched a website, heat.gov, to provide people with resources to deal with extreme heat.
The website is a “one-stop hub” to help people avoid heat-related illnesses. You can also check the heat advisory warning in different counties as millions of people in the U.S. deal with excessive heat waves.
Richmond’s Parks & Recreation is also making some changes. Four out of seven Richmond public outdoor swimming pools have extended their pool hours starting this weekend through the end of summer.
The facilities will now be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the week.
Locations of Richmond Public Pools with extended weekend hours:
- Battery Park, 2719 Dupont Circle
- Randolph, 1507 Grayland Avenue
- Blackwell, 238 East 14th Street
- Powhatan, 1000 Apperson Street
Richmond city pools maintain weekend hours: Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fairmount, 2000 U Street
- Hotchkiss, 701 East Brookland Park Boulevard
- Woodville, 2305 Fairfield Avenue
All of Richmond’s outdoor pools are open through September and close after Labor Day.