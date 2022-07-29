RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Tuesday, The White House launched a website, heat.gov, to provide people with resources to deal with extreme heat.

The website is a “one-stop hub” to help people avoid heat-related illnesses. You can also check the heat advisory warning in different counties as millions of people in the U.S. deal with excessive heat waves.

Richmond’s Parks & Recreation is also making some changes. Four out of seven Richmond public outdoor swimming pools have extended their pool hours starting this weekend through the end of summer.

The facilities will now be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the week.

Locations of Richmond Public Pools with extended weekend hours:

Battery Park, 2719 Dupont Circle

Randolph, 1507 Grayland Avenue

Blackwell, 238 East 14th Street

Powhatan, 1000 Apperson Street

Richmond city pools maintain weekend hours: Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairmount, 2000 U Street

Hotchkiss, 701 East Brookland Park Boulevard

Woodville, 2305 Fairfield Avenue

All of Richmond’s outdoor pools are open through September and close after Labor Day.