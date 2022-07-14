HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen will be holding an Art Night event on Thursday night, featuring four new exhibits by local artists.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 and will have free admission.

Four new exhibits by local artists Jill Powell, Tala Poosti, Richard Nickel, and the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association will debut at the event.

Attendees of the event will have the chance to meet the local artists behind the new exhibits, listen to live music by “The End of the Day,” explore the sculpture garden, and browse the gift shop for wares created by local vendors. There will be a cash bar for beer and wine, with profits going to support the center’s outreach programs.

The Cultural Arts Center is located at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen.