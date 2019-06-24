Local author infuses new novel with Richmond-area history

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Richmond based writer Karen A. Chase was inspired by the history in the area as she was writing her novel “Carrying Independence.”

The fictional story, rooted in well-documented facts, finds a young Post Rider named Nathanial Marten being tasked with getting the final signatures need from delegates after the approval of the Declaration of Indepedence in 1776. The story was inspired by a trip that Chase made to Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County where she learned that not all of the delegates signed the document on the same day.

Chase is doing book signings/readings on June 25th and July 4th at Historic Saint John’s Church in Church Hill. You can learn more about the book and her appearances here.