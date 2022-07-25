RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Anyone who grabs a treat at Dairy Queen locations throughout Richmond on Thursday, July 28 will help provide benefits to local children’s hospitals as part of Miracle Treat Day.

On Miracle Treat Day, at least $1 from each Blizzard sold will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, benefiting the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Funds will also support the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Wonder Tower, a new facility which is dedicated to inpatient and emergency care.

Several stores in Richmond will be participating on Thursday, including the location at 14031 Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian. Visit dairyqueen.com to find other participating locations.