Local event to pay tribute to 9-11 heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run honors the sacrifices of the heroes of the September 11th and the wars since.

The 9/11 Heroes Run started in 2007 as a small grassroots event with a few hundred people in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and has grown to over 50 cities around the world. Last year, more than 50,000 participants joined with their communities to run, volunteer, donate, cheer, but most of all: honor our nation’s heroes.

The Richmond event is coming up on Sunday, September 8th. Opening ceremonies are at 1:30pm at the UPS facility at 1000 Semmes Avenue. There’s a is a 1 Mile Fun Run and 5K to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation and 2 local Richmond benefactors: the Mid-Atlantic Chapter Paralyzed Veterans of America & Veterans and Athletes United. You can learn more and sign up here. 8NEWS viewers can get a discount when they sign up. You can get 10% off with promo code GOODMORNING2019 during signup.