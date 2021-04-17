Local non-profits team up to build four-mile mountain bike trail in Pocahontas State Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After surging pandemic bike sales in 2020, two non-profit organizations have teamed up with Pocahontas State Park to build a new four-mile bike trail.

After a two-mile hike through the woods and following the tracks and sounds of a bulldozer, you could find volunteers deep in the trails of Pocahontas State Park on Saturday.

Clark Jones, the Pocahontas Mountain Bike Trails Coordinator, said he and the volunteers are building a new bike path called the “Jerry Trail.”

“We are a little over two miles in at this point, so we have about two miles to go,” Jones said. “We are probably looking at another six months to a year to complete this.”

On Saturday, around 17 volunteers from non-profits like rvaMORE and Friends of Pocahontas State Park joined forces with Jones to help speed up the process.

Tyler Watson works with the Friends of Pocahontas State Park, but his comrades call him the “Trail Boss.”

He said he has a newfound appreciation for the trails he is building.

“On days like today, to have 15 or 20 people out here, we are going to get done twice or three times as much as we may without them,” Watson said. “When you get out and ride the trail that you know you built, and understand every little root you pulled up and every tree you cut down, it makes it all the better.”

They said they will always take more volunteers to help them on their journey to finish the trails. Visit rvaMORE or Friends of Pocahontas State Park to learn how to help out.