CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As youth violence raises across Central Virginia, one local group is trying to steer kids in different directions by teaching adolescent and teen boys accountability, discipline and teamwork.

The Broken Men Foundation seeks to help young boys from the ages of 11 to 17 across Central Virginia who have had difficult relationships in their families or communities region. Their goals are to help boys move forward in life by being accountable, making a difference in their community and learning how to be successful in the future.

James Fobbs, outreach coordinator for the Broken Men Foundation, spoke with 8News about some of the challenges many of the boys in the program face as adolescents.

“It comes with trauma, it comes with loss, it comes with feelings, it comes with stress and depression,” Fobbs said.

The foundation’s goals hit close to home for Fobbs, since he also faced trials growing up and not having a father in his household. Fobbs was childhood friends with the non-profit’s founder, Ellery Lundy, and decided he wanted to be part of the effort.

One of the program’s participants, 16-year-old David Jeffers, grew up with a single dad and he faced his own personal issues as an adolescent, including peer pressure at school.

“I [would] just be around the wrong people at the wrong time,” he said, “I would just do me, they’re opinions didn’t really matter to me.”

David’s father, Walter Jeffers, realized he needed help early on and contacted Lundy. He said it was the best decision he’s ever made.

“I realized at some point during this parenting thing that I needed help,” Walter Jeffers said.

The Broken Men Foundation is currently taking sign-ups for summer camp, but the registration is only open until June 28.

The organization will continue outreach, mentoring programs and community engagement activities throughout the year.