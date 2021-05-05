Local nursing program recognizes student who died from COVID-19 with honorary degree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Last year, Syvie Robertson was working in the COVID-19 ward at a long-term care facility and studying to become a registered nurse when she contracted the same deadly virus affecting her patients. She died of COVID-19 on New Years Day at the age of 51, leaving behind three children.

Now the school where she was studying nursing, Bryant & Stratton College, is honoring her memory and sacrifice. At a ceremony over the weekend, the college presented Robertson’s family with a nursing pin and honorary degree in her name.

According to a Bryant & Stratton College release, the school is planning other efforts to recognize Robertson and her impact on the school community.

The release states that the degree, pin and other efforts are in honor of Robertson’s “noble sacrifice and commitment to attaining her nursing degree through the school’s program prior to her passing.”