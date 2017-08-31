Local schools to start testing for lead in the water

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, testing revealed high levels of lead in the water at several Stafford County schools.

The district tested its fountains and sinks this summer because a new Virginia law requires it.

8News looked into testing results of other school districts in our area.

Chesterfield County Public Schools is finished testing. All of its schools were in the clear.

Testing is also finished inside Petersburg Public Schools. Preliminary results look good. Final results are expected within a few weeks.

Henrico County Public Schools tested the water back in 2016 after the Flint water crisis. The district is now in the process of setting up more stringent testing to comply with the law.

Richmond Public Schools and Hanover County Public Schools start testing next month.

Charlene Jones has two children who are students at Richmond’s Swansboro Elementary. She is happy to hear the water will be tested for lead. The school is more than 100-years-old.

“I actually had two cousins who passed away a while ago from lead poisoning so it would be good to check and make sure the kids are safe,” says Jones.

Lashenia Pair’s two kids also go to Swansboro. She warned them not to drink from the water fountains.

"I already had concerns about my kids drinking out of the water fountains behind other kids anyway. If they can make it safer, that's cool but I probably still won't let them drink behind anybody," explains Pair.