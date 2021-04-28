Local teen’s wish for a virtual shopping spree comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet Makyia McCord. She’s just like any other teenager. Although a little shy in front of the camera, off-screen she’s a fun-loving girl who likes to dance, craft and spoil her dog.

One day back in 2019 she wasn’t feeling right, so her mom took her to the doctor.

“They referred us to VCU Medical Center for a follow-up and we received bad news,” Makyia’s mom Elizabeth said.

That bad news was Osteosarcoma — bone cancer.

One of the things that helped the young teen’s spirit was Make-A-Wish. The organization relies on donations to grant wishes to kids like Makyia with critical illnesses.

Sheri Lambert, the CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia explained how the pandemic has changed the way they are granting wishes.

“Currently there are about 259 kids here in Virginia waiting for their wish. We’ve gone back to every one of them and asked them to reimagine their wish because we’re not granting travel wishes currently and don’t anticipate doing so for the foreseeable future,” Lambert told 8News.

Makyia’s wish? To go on a virtual shopping spree.

“A cricut machine, a mannequin, a new hoverboard and a hover cart, some clothes and shoes”—those were just a few of the things on her wish list.

The day of the wish, Makyia had no idea they were coming.

Her mom asked her to take something out to the trash and to her great surprise, all of the gifts were on her porch. Make-a-Wish decorated and even had her favorite snacks ready.

Since her wish, Makiya has been keeping busy riding around on her hover cart and making custom t-shirts and water bottles in between treatments. She’s still in her battle with bone cancer.

Makyia’s mom Elizabeth said she’s at stage 4 with osteosarcoma.

“She’s still doing the pill treatment with chemo and waiting to get in the NIH so that she can start a clinical trial,” Elizabeth said.

Makyia’s wish gave her something to look forward to, hope, a reason to smile. And like any gen Z-er, she even did a TikTok dance video as a thank you to Make-A-Wish.