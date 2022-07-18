LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Lynchburg Humane Society‘s longest-stay dog has found a home after more than 700 days with the Adoption Center.

“Shinobi” has been settling in nicely with his adopters, playing tug-o-war and sleeping on the couch, according to the Lynchburg Humane Society.





(Courtesy of the Lynchburg Humane Society)

“Shinobi had been with us for such a long time but we’re so glad he finally found the perfect match with the help of our wonderful community,” a Facebook post from Lynchburg Humane Society said. ” We’re so thankful he finally has a bed, and toys of his now and can’t thank his adopters enough for giving him everything he’s always deserved.”

Shinobi’s adoption was sponsored by Kelsey Falls at Rustic Edge Designs and Petco Love.