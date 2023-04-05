HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell is welcoming its new interim police chief, and he’s no stranger to the police department.

After nearly four decades with the Hopewell Police Department, Gregory Taylor is coming out of retirement to be the city’s top officer again.

His first day on the job was Monday, April 3 and he was sworn in Tuesday. Taylor returned to law enforcement after serving 37 years with Hopewell police.

During his career, he served in every division and oversaw community outreach and crime reduction programs—something that he wants to continue this time around.

“I expect to keep that up with transparency. To work together. To work with our neighborhood watch groups. To work with our faith-based groups,” Taylor said. “We’re going to continue with our command walks. Get out into the community ourselves and go to these problem neighborhoods and deal with the issues that the community is dealing with.”

Former police chief A.J. Starke retired in early March. His stepping down followed a rise in violent crime in the city.

There were a total of nine homicides in Hopewell last year. According to the city’s police department, it was the most violent year in over two decades.

In the wake of that violence, city leaders approved a portion of a group violence intervention effort known as “Operation Ceasefire.” The portion of the initiative that has been pushed forward is a proposal to introduce Real Life — a program already in use in Richmond.

In January, there were five homicides in less than a month—prompting an outcry from state and local leaders.

In December, 8News reported on the shooting death of P’Aris Moore — an 8-year-old girl — in the Arlington neighborhood of the city.

“I hope every person in our city knows that every kid in our city deserves to ride their bike and go home,” said Carrie Coyner of the Virginia House of Delegates.

This led Starke to launch the Violent Crime Task Force just before he stepped down.

“The city does have issues with violence…gun violence,” Taylor said. “Prior to me leaving, we had several and the same types of issues with gun violence in the city. This is my first opportunity to come into this building, I retired in the old building, and move this department forward.”

In a previous interview with Jackie Shornak, a former mayor of Hopewell, she told 8News the amount of turnover in the police department is an issue.

“From the way we’ve had so many people in the department leave, over 21 that have left in the past year, it causes great concern,” she said. “We have good men and to see people who have left after many years of service is heartbreaking.”

As Taylor begins his new role, he’s vowing to build relationships and to be more aggressive with recruitment amidst a rise crime.

“Social media, reaching out to the local colleges and universities and try to bring in the best and brightest officer that we can find,” he said. “Get out into the community ourselves and go to these problem neighborhoods and deal with the issues the community is dealing with. That’s how we’re going to continue to reduce and fight crime in the city of Hopewell.”

Taylor added that he wants to continue using investigative technology which is already helping the department solve crimes.

He declined to give specifics at this time.

However, in a previous interview with Mayor Johnny Partin, he said, “We are still moving forward with implementing our digital technologies across the city. With what we have installed so far, we are making more arrests and getting more criminals off the streets. Between the new initiatives, the new taskforce, partnerships, technology, and citizen engagement, we are making progress and will continue to strengthen our public safety and reduce crime. “

As for how long he’ll be there, Taylor is unsure. However, he said his contract to be interim chief is for at least six months.