LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Still looking for something fun to do on Halloween? You’re in luck!

The Louisa County Animal Shelter is holding a free ‘Trunk or Treat, Haunted Shelter & Free Adoption’ event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the shelter, which is located at 18 Sacred Heart Avenue in Mineral.

Residents are encouraged to bring their families to enjoy the Trunk or Treat, jump in the bounce house, eat freshly made cotton candy and enter the spooky ‘Haunted Shelter’ if they dare! As an extra treat, the animal shelter is offering free pet adoptions at the event for those looking to add a new furry member to the family.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.