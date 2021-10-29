Louisa County culinary arts students bake hundreds of rolls for fellow students every day

Louisa County High School’s Culinary Arts students learned the recipe for the bread the district needed and started baking it for their cafeterias in-house. (Photo from Louisa County Public Schools)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Public Schools was in a bind when one of their bread vendors told them they’d be unable to fulfill some of the district’s upcoming orders. However, their students knew how to “roll” with the punches.





Louisa County High School’s Culinary Arts students learned the recipe for the bread the district needed and started baking it for the district’s cafeterias. LCPS said the students now bake hundreds of rolls each day for their fellow classmates.

