LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Children at a Louisa County elementary school had the opportunity to make a new friend, and learn about the dairy industry, with a visit from a cow from Southwest/Southland Dairy Farmers.

The dairy cow, Honey, is a part of an educational program, Mobile Dairy Classroom. The Mobile Dairy Classroom is a traveling milking parlor, featuring a live cow and an oral presentation.

The program teaches children about the characteristics and anatomy of dairy cows, the modern milking process, modern environmental and food safety practices and more!

A dairy cow from Southwest/Southland Dairy Farmers visited a Louisa County elementary school as a part of an educational program, Mobile Dairy Classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 29. (Photo: Louisa County Public Schools)

Honey visited Trevilians Elementary School and was used to help teach children interesting facts, such as how dairy cows can produce up to 100 glasses of milk, eat 90 pounds of food and drink 50 gallons of water per day.

One dairy cow has the ability to produce around 20,000 glasses of milk in her lifetime.