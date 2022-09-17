LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Historical Society is hosting a free family day event on the second Saturday of every month this fall.

Families are invited to The Sargeant Museum of Louisa County History, located on 214 Fredericksburg Avenue in Louisa, and the nearby Heritage Farm for a day of living history demonstrations, kids’ activities, arts and crafts and old-fashioned one-room schoolhouse lessons on the history of the community.

The next event will take place on Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is available on Facebook or through the historical society’s website.