LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Public Schools is hosting a workshop for substitute teachers on Tuesday, July 26.

All those interested in becoming a substitute teacher must attend the event, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Attendees must be older than 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED.

The workshop will be held at the central office of Louisa County Public Schools, located at 953 Davis Highway in Mineral.

More information can be found on the school district’s website.