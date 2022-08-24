RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has teamed up once again with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia to help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the 8News team will be hosting a telethon where viewers can help make wishes come true by donating airline miles.

Some families say the donations make all the difference.

Anna Weisner said it has always been her dream to be a veterinarian.

“Even though I am an extrovert I feel I know a bit more about animals,” she said.

Anna Weisner visits the San Diego Zoo

As you can imagine, an all-expenses paid trip to the San Diego Zoo and Safari was a dream come true for Anna.

“We saw white rhinos, giraffes and buffalo, it was incredible,” she said.

Her mom and dad said the memories will last a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish.

They also said it was special to give Anna a break from what was a 2 1/2-year battle with leukemia.

“This was the cherry on top of finishing that long haul treatment and being able to have concentrated time as a family and to be able to enjoy one another without any worries of medical stuff,” her mother said.

Her family said critical illnesses can often take years of childhood away, but they’re thankful to Make-A-Wish and to everyone who donates to help replace the ‘not-so-good’ memories with ones that will last forever.

“The ability to actually see their child have one of their dreams fulfilled. That’s really special,” her mother said. “If you’re sitting on the fence, considering it — definitely know that it’ll be appreciated.”