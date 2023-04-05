CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If your bookshelves are looking a little bare, mark your calendars. The Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library will be holding three special spring sales over the next two months.

Whether you’re hunting for your next read or a new movie to watch, anything you pick up at the sales will benefit programming at Chesterfield County Public Libraries.

Here are all the sales for April and May:

Central Friends Spring Book Sale

When: Thursday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, April 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard

What you can get: Books of all genres will be available, so you’re sure to find the read that’s perfect for me.

What else to know: Credit and debit cards are accepted.

Meadowdale Friends DVD Sale

When: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard

What you can get: Movies of all genres

What else to know: Each DVD is $2 and cash and credit will be accepted. The sale will also be held in conjunction with Galaxy Day at Meadowdale Library, so guests can join in space-themed activities before or after picking up their DVD finds.

North Courthouse Roads Friends Book Sale

When: Thursday, May 18, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road

What you can get: Nonfiction fans are in luck — this final sale specializes in history books.

What else to know: All paperback books are $1 and all hardbacks are $2. Cash, credit and checks are all accepted.

The Friends of the Chesterfield County Public Library is a community-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting library programming and events. To learn more about the organization, visit them online or on Facebook.