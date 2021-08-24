Massive school supply drive scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fourth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive is Wednesday at The Diamond. People can drop off school supplies to help Virginia Commonwealth University, CoStar Group, Walmart and Communities In Schools stuff backpacks.
After the event, the group plans to provide 10,000 to 15,000 students with backpacks and supplies.
Donations can be made starting at 1 p.m. and people can stick around to help assemble the backpacks. The event will go until 6 p.m.
The donations will go to Richmond Public Schools students who don’t have what they need to return to school this fall.
Suggested donations include:
- Pencils
- Pencil sharpeners
- Erasers
- Wide-ruled paper
- Dry erase boards with markers
- Notebooks/composition books
- Rulers measuring centimeters and inches
- Pencil pouches
- Large crayons
- Colored pencils
- Highlighter tape
- Glue sticks
- Scissors (non-pointing)
- Index cards
- Backpacks
People who would like to make monetary donations can do so on VCU’s website.
Many local officials such as school board members and city council members will be at the event Wednesday.