RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the safety of the wildlife and farm animals who call the park home, dogs are not usually allowed at Maymont.

However, during two special events this spring, four-legged companions will be able to accompany their humans to the historic park for Mutts at Maymont.

Mutts at Maymont will take place from 3 p.m. from 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 and Saturday, June 18. Dogs brought to the park are required to be up-to-date on vaccinations, be on non-retractable leashes and have pick-up bags on hand.

There will be live music, food trucks and “pup cups” for dogs. Photographers will be at the events to take photos of dogs and their humans, and dogs attending can even get a massage from Resolve Bodyworks.

New this year is the “Barketplace,” which will include several specialty dog-focused vendors, including a dog food truck. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days, guests attending the events without a dog will be able to meet adoptable dogs from Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Admission for humans is free, but $10 in advance and $12 at the gate for dogs. Both events will happen on their originally scheduled dates regardless of weather and all proceeds will benefit the park.

Guests with dogs will only be allowed to enter the park through the Magnolia Gates, which are on the East side of the park on Hampton Street. The park will be open to the public during regular hours on both days and the other entrances will remain open.

More information about the event can be found here.