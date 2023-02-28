RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maymont Park’s spring “eggs-travaganza” is set to be bigger than ever before in 2023. Dominion Energy Family Easter is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Thanks to a strong turnout last year, the annual event is going to be expanding to a larger area of Maymont Park in 2023. Though admission to the event was free last year, there will be a $5 fee for anyone who’s not a Maymont or Museums for All member at this year’s larger event.

Photo: Maymont Foundation

Photo: Maymont Foundation

Photo: Maymont Foundation

Photo: Maymont Foundation

Several activities will be taking place, including tours of the Maymont mansion and the Robins Nature Center and an egg hunt, sponsored by CoStar Group, which will span the entire 100-acre Maymont property. Some of the activities at the event will cost extra.

The event will also feature performances by several local talents including Richmond Urban Dance, as well as a DJ and kids’ rock band from Bach to Rock.

“We look forward to welcoming the entire community to Maymont this spring,” said Maymont Executive Director Parke Richeson. “Dominion Energy Family Easter is a great time for everyone to experience all that Maymont has to offer. The event proceeds help us to care for Maymont and keep it open to everyone, year-round.”

Getting tickets in advance of the event is recommended, tickets and more information can be found here.