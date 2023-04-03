RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you haven’t gotten the chance to explore Maymont’s blooming gardens or new baby animals this spring, now is your chance. The popular Richmond attraction is offering spring break hours this week for all their attractions.

The Maymont Mansion and the Robin’s Nature Center will both be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7.

The mansion and nature center and usually only open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but are operating under special hours this week to coincide with Richmond Public Schools’ spring break.

History buffs can go back to the Gilded Age with a tour of the Maymont Mansion, while nature lovers can explore the Robin’s Nature Center — a 29,000 square foot facility offering an aquarium and interactive exhibits themed around the wildlife of the James River.

Tickets for each attraction are $8 for adults, $6 for children under 12 and free for children under two, Maymont members and Museums for All recipients.

The rest of Maymont’s attractions will be open throughout the week as well, including the Carriage House, the farm, gardens and wildlife habitats. All these attractions are free and available to visit any day of the week.

To learn more about Maymont, visit them online.