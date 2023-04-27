RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Maymont Park is hosting Herbs Galore, a plant sale where people can listen to live music and enjoy local food trucks, on Saturday.

Nearly 80 vendors will be on Maymont’s Carriage House Lawn with rare and popular plants and other items for sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Bring a roomy wagon to carry home the bounty of herbs, annuals, perennials, vegetables, and even trees, plus garden accessories and garden-inspired goodies from dozens of nurseries and specialty vendors,” Maymont wrote on its site.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 3 and 12. Those 3 years old and under can get in free. The event is free for Maymont members.