McGeorge Toyota presents Feed More with giant check for over $60,000

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the pandemic continues to effect families everywhere, a local car dealership made a large donation to help keep families fed across Central Virginia. McGeorge Toyota presented Feed More with a check for $62,500 on Tuesday morning.

The dealership has donated money to Feed More for several years and felt especially called to help during the pandemic. Less than a year ago right as the pandemic was just starting in Virginia, McGeorge Toyota donated $20,000 to Feed More.

The dealership said they have been working to make a difference and have a larger impact on their community.

“It’s not acceptable that people don’t have food. That’s a basic need that we need to provide for each other” said McGeorge Toyota General Manager Bob Farlow. “So, we’re hoping that as a result of this and others that have contributed to FeedMore, it’ll motivate even more people to really take a hard look at that and decide, this is a great great way to give to your local community.”