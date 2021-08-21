‘Mechanics of Faith’ offer affordable car repairs in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Mechanics of Faith, a nonprofit group in Hanover County, will offer affordable car repairs and food on Sept. 18 and Oct. 16 at the Hanover Evangelical Friends Church, 6420 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

At an event on Aug. 21, Jason Wells, founder of Mechanics of Faith, said, “What we’re trying to do is give back to the community and help those that need a little bit of help with some automotive repairs such as and oil change and brakes and just help them stay on their feet.”

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

The Mechanics will offer basic services, such as tire pressure checks, oil changes, and battery replacements. They request that community members purchase parts – but will perform repairs and installations at no charge.

The group also provides cars to veterans who need transportation to and from work and medical appointments. But Wells said those costs can add up.

“We rely completely on donations… 100 percent donations, we’ve got businesses that support us. They keep us running,” said Wells. “It takes us, for our veteran cars, it’s upwards of 500 to 700 dollars per car that we prepare.”

You can find out more about the organization here.