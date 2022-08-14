HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A beloved Mechanicsville High School staff member received a special surprise from a group of grateful students.

Members of the the Mechanicsville High School Emerging Leaders program organized a surprise birthday celebration for Ms. Evelyn, a cafeteria worker who turned 95 years old this year.

The students had balloons and a card that had been signed by students and other staff members to thank her for everything she does for the Mechanicsville High School community.