Meet ‘Moxy’: The new name of Metro Richmond Zoo’s baby mangabey

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo has named its black-crested mangabey that was born on July 29 — Say hello to “Moxy!”

Moxy is three months old and is becoming more independent, according to the zoo.

In a post on Facebook, the zoo said “she is proving to be just as free-spirited as her mother, Naija. Moxy is very curious and is beginning to explore without holding onto mom. Recently, she has begun to mimic her mom’s sassy chatter noises.”

Moxy is also cared for by her father, M’Ti, and another adult female in the group named Zuri.

“Zuri is Naija’s friend and acts as Moxy’s cool aunt,” said the Metro Richmond Zoo.