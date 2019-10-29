Meet the Rap Princess ‘Rap-Unzel’ making moves in RVA

Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair! You’re probably familiar with the Disney princess Rapunzel, but what about the rap princess Rap-Unzel?

Born and raised in Richmond, Brazil Barber — whose stage name is Rap-Unzel — gained national attention with her appearance on season 4 of Lifetime’s popular TV show ‘The Rap Game.’

8News teamed up with Radio One Richmond’s Jackie Paige, who recently spoke with Rap-Unzel about her love of music, her career, and her future.

“In five years, Rap-Unzel will be charting on Billboard and performing at the BET Awards, and accepting awards for her hard work,” Rap-Unzel told Paige.

The recent graduate of Cosby High School has a lot of ambition, and her dreams of being in the music industry started at an early age.

“Middle school is when I really found my love for writing ability, but music has been probably … right when I came out the womb,” she said.

Though she’s early in her career, Rap-Unzel looks to a variety of top names in the industry for inspiration.

“So I listen to all types of music, and I just don’t get my influence from hip-hop alone. I look up to people who are big in the music industry because I can learn something from all types of genres,” she said. “So I’ve learned a lot from rappers like Rah Digga, Queen Latifah of course, and also musicians like Whitney Houston.”

In 2017, her hard work and dedication got her noticed by one of the biggest producers in R&B and hip-hop, Jermaine Dupri.

That year, Rap-Unzel ended up as a contestant on ‘The Rap Game’ — a show that looks all over the country for promising young talent.

“The Rap Game was a blessing that kind of just sat in my lap. I feel like it came from my work ethic. I was always posting my rap videos on Instagram, so I feel like hard work does pay off,” she said.

With high school wrapped up, Rap-Unzel is using this time to take her career to the next level.

“So after I graduated, I decided to take this year off to really jump into my music and be able to go full-time at that, and, you know, maybe sometime in the future, I will be carrying on with school,” she said.

Rap-Unzel gave some advance for all the local and independent artists in the Richmond-area who are looking to make a name for themselves.

“My advice would be: don’t really try to move too fast. Really learn what you want to talk about and make sure you’re writing about something because you think that’s what people want to hear. Because that’s what everyone else is talking about, you know, just really understand who you want to be as an artist,” she said.

____

Forbes Magazine recently published an article detailing why Richmond is the ‘Underground Music City Everyone Needs to Visit.’ It highlights the city’s diverse musical talent as well as the number of venues you can visit to catch a show (along with the many other draws the River City has to offer). With this series, ‘Richmond Nights,’ we’ll explore what makes Richmond a name to remember on the national music scene. For more stories, visit here.