Menards Chevy show rolls into Virginia Motorsports Park this weekend for only Virginia visit

DINWIDDIE, Va.(WRIC)–Dinwiddie County is the place to be for anything and everything Chevy. The Menards Chevy show is rolling into Virginia Motorsports Park this weekend. Fans can expect to see 2019 Showcase Models including the Chevelle & El Camino. There’s also All Chevy Drag Racing, 300 MPH Jet Dragsters, Classic Car Show, Vendor Midway, and a swap meet for fans looking for hard to find parts.

It runs Friday through Sunday at VMP in Dinwiddie. You can check out the schedule and learn more about the attractions here.

