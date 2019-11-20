Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! exhibit debuts this weekend at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

RICHMOND< Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture will open the exhibit, Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! this Saturday, November 23.
The museum’s curator of exhibitions, Dr. Karen Sherry, stopped by 8News to talk about what visitors can expect.
CLICK HERE for more information on the exhibit and when you can see it.
