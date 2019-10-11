Live Now
Midlothian Day Parade to offer family fun

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Come line the streets of Midlothian Turnpike in the Village of Midlothian on October 19th to enjoy the Midlothian Day Parade. Now in its 25th year, the parade will feature 90 different units including marching bands, floats, clowns and miniature cars. Scheduled every year on the 3rd Saturday in October, the event celebrates the Midlothian Community, its residents, leaders, businesses, and organizations. Come out and see the members of the 8news team as we will be riding in the parade and saying hello to the thousands of paradegoers along the route!

Kids, bring your halloween buckets, there will be lots of candy tossed out during the parade.

You can read more about the festivities here.

