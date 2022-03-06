RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, a week-long celebration of local Black-owned restaurants and food trucks, kicked off this week with Mobile Soul Sunday.

Over 40 Richmond-area restaurants are participating in this year’s celebration, the sixth time it has taken place. Mobile Soul Sunday, which took place from 12 p.m. to p.m. in Monroe Park, featured over 20 food trucks, as well as a DJ and Richmond Night Market vendors.

If you missed out on Sunday’s festivities, you still have a whole week of special events to look forward to. The full Richmond Black Restaurant Experience schedule is as follows:

Sunday, March 6

Monday, March 7

Tuesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 9

Thursday, March 10

Friday, March 11

Saturday, March 12

Sunday, March 13