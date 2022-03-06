RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, a week-long celebration of local Black-owned restaurants and food trucks, kicked off this week with Mobile Soul Sunday.
Over 40 Richmond-area restaurants are participating in this year’s celebration, the sixth time it has taken place. Mobile Soul Sunday, which took place from 12 p.m. to p.m. in Monroe Park, featured over 20 food trucks, as well as a DJ and Richmond Night Market vendors.
If you missed out on Sunday’s festivities, you still have a whole week of special events to look forward to. The full Richmond Black Restaurant Experience schedule is as follows:
Sunday, March 6
- Aces Sports Lounge (110 North 18th Street): Major League Brunch Sundays w/ DJ Lonnie B (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Harlym Bluez (210 West Brookland Park Boulevard): Gospel Expo (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
Monday, March 7
- Brewer’s Cafe (1020 Hull Street): Mic Check Monday Comedy Night (7 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 8
- Brewer’s Cafe: Taco Tuesday (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Harlym Bluez: Thoughtful Tuesday (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Addis Ethiopian (9 North 17th Street): Tuesday Verses Open Mic (8 p.m. to 12 a.m.)
- Sunday Service Soul Food (4360 South Laburnum Avenue): Open Mic Night (8:30 p.m. 12 a.m.)
Wednesday, March 9
- Harlym Bluez: StickZ and StoneZ Open Mic (7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
- Brewer’s Cafe: Rap Elite Draft (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Aces Sports Lounge: You, Me & RnB (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
- Vagabond (700 East Broad Street): Ready 2 Give – Biggie Edition w/ The Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B & Kelli Lemon (8 p.m. to 12 a.m.)
- Sunday Service Soul Food: Comedy show hosted by Lazurus Hamlin
Thursday, March 10
- Brewer’s Cafe: B.A.D. Open Mic w/ Micah Bam Bam White
- Harlym Bluez: Live Music
- Sunday Service Soul Food: Give the Drummer Some
Friday, March 11
- Studio Two Three (3300 West Clay Street): Art for the Soul (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
- Harlym Bluez: Karaoke & DJ (7 p.m. to 1 a.m.)
- Sunday Service Soul Food: Love Jones Open Mic Night (8 p.m. to 12 a.m.)
- Brewer’s Cafe: The Writer’s Den Poetry Open Mic w/ Roscoe Burnems Poet Laureate (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
Saturday, March 12
- Brewer’s Cafe: Saturday Brunch w/ DJ Gravy Baby (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Harlym Bluez: StickZ and StoneZ Poetry Night (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Harlym Bluez: Teshia LeSane Live (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Sunday Service Soul Food: Silent Headphone Party (8 p.m. to 1 a.m.)
Sunday, March 13
- Brewer’s Cafe: Sunday Brunch w/ DJ Gravy Baby (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Harlym Bluez: Karaoke (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Sunday Service Soul Food: Karaoke (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.)