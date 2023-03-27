CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It was a special break from school for students in the Monacan High School marching band and choir as they got to perform in one of the country’s most popular theme parks last week.

On Friday, March 24, the Monacan Marching Chiefs paraded through Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, playing their instruments and waving their flags with the school colors.

The Monacan choir also performed in the park on Friday.

The performance also served as some early time off for students before spring break begins on April 3, so after their performances they were able to enjoy all the fun the park had to offer.

The Marching Chiefs are part of the Monacan High School Band program, which has been recognized eleven times as a Virginia Honor Band.

The Monacan choir has received the honor of a Virginia Musical Educators Association Blue Ribbon School ten times for their performances during state assessments.

Universal Studio frequently allows qualifying marching bands, choirs and dance teams to perform in the park through the STARS Performance Program.