Monsters are invading Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va.(WRIC)–The Monster trucks are coming. The Monster Truck Throwdown is hitting Virginia Motorsports Park this weekend. Fans will be able to see all of their favorite drivers as they race, roll, and jump in the dirt.

Drivers and Trucks set to appear include:

Avenger – Jim Koehler

Brutus – Chris Koehler

Crushstation – Greg Winchenbach

Buckshot – Brandon Budd

Jester – Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken – Nick Pagliarulo

Toxic – Cory Snyder

Lumberjack – Chris Sawicki

The event runs July 26th and 27th at Virginia Motorsports Park. Gates open at 4pm, the pit party is a 5pm and the engines fire at 7pm. You can learn more here.