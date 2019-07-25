Monsters are invading Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va.(WRIC)–The Monster trucks are coming. The Monster Truck Throwdown is hitting Virginia Motorsports Park this weekend. Fans will be able to see all of their favorite drivers as they race, roll, and jump in the dirt.
Drivers and Trucks set to appear include:
Avenger – Jim Koehler
Brutus – Chris Koehler
Crushstation – Greg Winchenbach
Buckshot – Brandon Budd
Jester – Matt Pagliarulo
Kraken – Nick Pagliarulo
Toxic – Cory Snyder
Lumberjack – Chris Sawicki
The event runs July 26th and 27th at Virginia Motorsports Park. Gates open at 4pm, the pit party is a 5pm and the engines fire at 7pm. You can learn more here.