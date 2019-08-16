More than 14K backpacks donated during Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 14,000 backpacks were donated for children in need during this year’s Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.

The Ultimate Backpack program, presented by CoStar Group, provides students in the Richmond Metropolitan area with free new backpacks filled with school supplies.

In just five hours, 14,063 backpacks were donated at the 2nd-annual event. This is quite an increase from last year when 3,500 backpacks with supplies were donated in three hours.

The event was held at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Scott’s Addition Wednesday evening.