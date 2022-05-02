RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After shutting down shop in late March due to issues involving management, Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen announced the beloved doughnuts will make a return to the mouths of loyal customers.

The business posted on Facebook, “We are making progress on getting these donuts rolling again. Soft opening date is May 14. I will update you as time gets closer.”

The current owners were debating on next steps of the business after shutting down, but it appears an answer will be announced soon for the future of the community-loved sweets.