Multiple contactless drive-thru Halloween events held in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Michael and Son Services in Richmond hosted a drive-thru contactless event to celebrate Halloween.

Families were able to drive up to their building which was decorated and the employees gave out a bucket of candy to each car. There was of course plenty of personal protective equipment involved.

Organizers tell 8News they had a great turnout!





“Because of the coronavirus pretty much shutting everything down and the kids not getting a chance to do any trick or treating, we wanted to give back and give them an opportunity to get as much candy as they could,” said organizer Jimmy Schools.

Schools says he was happy to see so many families come out to the event.

They had about 500 buckets of candy filled for the event and most of it was donated by the company’s technicians.

Over in Henrico County, Innsbrook hosted its first ever Hallow Drive. Attendees were asked to decorate their cars as they drove through the grounds led by Henrico police.

The parade ended at the Silver Diner and kids were given a cup of candy and took pictures.

Innsbrook Executive Director, Yvonne Mastromano says 135 cars signed up for the event. ‘We’re really excited about that,” she said.

The event was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

LATEST HEADLINES: