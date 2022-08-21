RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Abner Clay Park was filled with music, live demonstrations, and community last night as guests flocked to the park for the Down Home Family Reunion, a night of live music, demonstrations, and community.

The yearly event, held on Saturday, Aug. 20 this year, is meant to celebrate African American folk life and is billed as the “tourism event of the year” by the Elgeba Folklore Society, which holds the event.

Guests got to enjoy a variety of live music of all varieties, including West African percussion instruments from Africa Unplugged, blues from Terry “Harmonica” Bean and more performances by Trouble Funk, Pan Masters Steel Orchestra, Teshia Lesane and Dance Candy.

The event also included several interactive demonstrations. Attendees had the chance to immerse themselves in the JXN Project’s time machine, which paid homage to the history of the Jackson Ward. Black musicologist “Professor Pop Culture” also offered demonstrations on the history and development on African creation and development in American music, from ragtime to jazz to hip hop, featuring a collection of music memorabilia.