RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond tradition is returning for its second year. The 2nd Annual Jubilation in June Festival — described as “The Biggest Juneteenth Celebration in the City” — will be back this weekend.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) will host the festival on Sunday, June 18 at Intermediate Terminal, located at 3101 Wharf Street along the James River, from 3 to 9 p.m.

The festival will feature plenty of live music, including performances from Richmond artist Thea Paul, the Virginia Union University gospel choir, R&B boyband WanMor, rapper and singer KAMAUU and DJs from Power 92.1 and Kiss Richmond. The headlining performance will be a performance from Grammy Award-winning group Arrested Development.

There will also be on-site vendors and a fireworks display to finish out the evening.

Free parking will be available at the Main Street Station parking lot, but some on-street parking will not be available on East Main Street. Attendees can also take the GRTC Pulse bus to the East River Front Station.

For more information, follow PRCF on Facebook or visit the department’s website.

The event is co-sponsored with Radio One Richmond and Unlocking RVA.