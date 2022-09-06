Richmond All City Marching Band will kick off the East End Festival with a 12 p.m. performance. Photo credit: Richmond Public Schools Facebook

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A community festival taking place this month that benefits the arts in Richmond Public Schools has announced its lineup.

The RVA East End Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 24, is free and runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Henry Marsh Elementary School at 813 North 28th Street with a variety of professional, amateur and student performers.

“Since 2016, the RVA East End Festival has raised over $400,000 to support music, visual arts and performing arts programs at five elementary schools, two middle schools and one high schools in the East End communities of the Richmond Public Schools system,” James “Saxsmo” Gates, festival co-chair said in a press release.

The last time the RVA East End Festival was held was in 2019 (Photo: 8News).

“We invite the entire Richmond region to join us on Sept. 24 for an exciting and inspirational event to support our amazing students in the East End,” Rev. Marilyn Heckstall, festival co-chair said in an announcement. “The festival kicks off at noon with a rousing intro by the RPS All City Marching Band followed by a spectacular lineup of some of the best national and local artists in the Richmond music scene.”

The East End Festival lineup includes:

Richmond Public Schools All City Marching Band

Woodville, Fairfield, Redd, and Overby-Sheppard combined bands

Musicians from the Richmond Symphony

Mr. Chubby and Sugarfoot

James “Saxsmo” Gates

Dap Mallory Band

Johnny Lee Long Band

Tre Charles

Richmond Urban Dance

Artistry in Motion/Performing Arts Center

Decori and NXD

BlackLiq

Ban Caribe

Legacy Band

Ten food trucks and about 20 vendors will also be on-site at the event.

More information is available at the RVA East End Festival website. People can donate to support the festival online or at the event.