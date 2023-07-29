HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of local kids will be able to go back to school with new backpacks and school supplies thanks to a huge YMCA event on Friday.

On Friday, July 28, Coca Cola Consolidated, BodyArmor Sports Drink and Kroger distributed 500 backpacks to Richmond-area families at the Chickahominy Family YMCA in Sandston.

The backpacks were stocked with snacks and drinks like sports drinks, granola bars, crackers, cereal, fruit snacks and pudding.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond also gave kids who attended the event tote bags filled with school supplies, a hygiene kit, and a winter coat.

Sade Wilkerson stopped by the event, and was all smiles when her daughter got a backpack filled with much-needed school supplies.

“A lot of us, you know, personally are struggling to sometimes make ends meet or just to even, you know, buy our kids, you know, just the simple pencil or whatever.” Wilkerson said.

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was also in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with attendees next to his race car.

Blaney said he quickly agreed to the event since YMCA events are near to his heart.

“The Y — it’s definitely something I grew up going to all the time, and I really loved, so when they asked me to do this with Body Armor and Coke and Kroger, it was an easy, ‘Yes’ for me,” Blaney said.

After all the backpacks were handed out, Coca Cola Consolidated, BodyArmor Sports Drink and Kroger presented the YMCA of Greater Richmond with a $7,500 check that will go towards local youth programs.