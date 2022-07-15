RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For some people living in Central Virginia, the summer brings a unique set of challenges — the slithery and scaly kind, to be specific. That’s right, Central Virginians are seeing snakes.

According to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, people are more likely to encounter snakes during this time of year because snakes and humans are more active outdoors during the warmer months. Snakes are out hunting prey, and we are out enjoying staple summer activities.

“We’re heading to campsites, hiking areas, waterways, etc. where snakes have been all along, we’re just crossing paths with them more often due to increased activity levels on both sides of the spectrum,” said Alex Wehrung, a spokesperson for the Wildlife Center of Virginia, in an email statement.

A venomous Copperhead spotted by one 8News reader. Copperheads are one of three venomous snake species in Virginia. The other two are the Cottonmouth and the Timber Rattlesnake. Photo contributed by Bernard Minor.

For many, coming across snakes on their property or in the wild can be scary. Stories of snakebite incidents that send people to the hospital only elevate the fear that people tend to have around snakes. One way to combat ophidiophobia, or fear of snakes, is through education.

This Saturday, July 16 — known as World Snake Day — the Wildlife Center of Virginia is holding several events and activities to educate the public about the snake’s role in our ecosystem. Those who wish to learn more may visit the center’s website.

In the meantime, here some tips from the center you do come across a snake on your property or in the wild: