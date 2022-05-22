RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the final day of Richmond Navy Week, and the U.S. Fleet Forces Band went on a tour of the city, performing at several Richmond-area landmarks and appearing on some local radio shows.

The band performed at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, the Virginia War Memorial, Varina High School, GrowRVA Farmer’s Market and Kings Dominion They also did an interview with On the Mike with Mike RVA on 106.1 ESPN and with Mike King on Choice 105.3.

Richmond Navy Week is organized by the Navy Office of Community Outreach, and the U.S. Fleet Forces band is the “musical ambassador” for the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, which is based in Norfolk.

During Richmond Navy Week, the Office of Community Outreach takes part in several community-based events, including meeting with local students and participating in volunteer work.